ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The City of Albany has announced a new pavement preservation program to protect Albany streets. The project includes using Brine instead of salt to melt ice and snow, and micro-surfacing to extend street life.

The Department of General Services (DGS) will be using a program called RoadBotics to complete an assessment of all city streets. RoadBotics uses an advanced AI platform that automates road assessments and provides a web-based program that will allow DGS to build a virtual replica of every street in Albany with visual data.

The city will also start using Brine in place of salt crystals to melt snow and ice on streets beginning this winter. Salt brine is a solution of salt and water that helps separate snow and ice from road surfaces. The city said this will make Albany’s streets safer during the winter and also lessen the environmental concerns of using salt.

DGS has micro-surfaced three streets in Albany so far. These include Summit Avenue, Barclay Street, and Marinello Terrace. Micro-surfacing is a treatment laid over the existing surface to seal, protect, and extend the life of asphalt surfaces. The treatment consists of a water-based mixture of stones and bitumen. In 2022, DGS will micro-surface at least 9 streets using this technology.

Sheehan also announced the resurfacing completion of almost 50 streets across Albany in 2021. A full list of reconstructed roads can be found below.

The new pavement preservation program is part of a $14 million investment in the 2021 City Budget and 2022 Proposed City Budget.

Sheehan made the announcement with DGS Commissioner Sergio Panunzio, 7th Ward Councilmember Cathy Fahey, DGS Deputy Commissioner Frank Zeoli, and representatives from RoadBotics.