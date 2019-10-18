New NY law will inform patients of recalled medications

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A new law signed by Gov. Andrew Cuomo will protect patients from taking recalled medications.
The law requires pharmacies to notify patients of Class 1 drug recalls within seven days.
Class 1 recalls are issued by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and have a high probability of causing serious health issues or even death. This is particularly an issue for the elderly community and anyone taking long-term drugs.
Until now, there’s been no requirement for pharmacies to communicate this information to patients.
Cuomo said the following:
“People deserve to know when a medication that’s supposed to make them feel better may actually make them sicker, and it’s common sense that pharmacies communicate that information to patients in real time.”