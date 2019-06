QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The holiday weekend is here and boaters are heading to the Adirondacks.

Just north of exit 17, the state opened a new boat decontamination facility at the Adirondack Welcome Center.

The free wash station opened to create a convenient way for visitors to make sure they aren’t carrying any invasive species like Zebra Mussels or Asian Clams.

The station will open this weekend starting Saturday at 7 a.m.