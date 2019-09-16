New medical facility to open in Clifton Park

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A new medical facility is coming to Clifton Park and will house several different specialty services.

CDPHP is partnering with several local, independent physician practices to create the facility. It will be located along Route 9 and will be “patient centric” with cutting edge technology.

The medical center will include Albany ENT and Allergy Services, Capital Cardiology Associated, Ortho New York, Albany Gastroenterology Consultants and Capital District Renal Physicians.

Each practice will remain independent but create a more unified patient experience.

