SCHOHARIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Prosecutors have told the judge in the case, they have potentially exculpatory grand jury materials they want to give to the defense.

Exculpatory means those materials could be in favor of the defense.

Nauman Hussain, the operator of the limo company involved, is charged in the crash that killed 20 people last year.

Prosecutors asked for and received a three week extension to provide this new material to the defense.