New legislation aimed at investing in rural communities

HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two lawmakers were in New York Monday to team up on new federal legislation that would help bring in more funding to rural communities across the state.

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand and Congressman Antonio Delgado introduced the Rebuild Rural America Act.

The legislation improves the way the federal government supports development projects in small towns by ensuring a dedicated stream of federal funding and guaranteed multi-year, flexible grants to support economic growth.

Sen. Gillibrand said, “Rural communities are the very heart of New York. We have to reimagine how the federal government partners and invests in these communities.”