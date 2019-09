New lawsuit filed in Schoharie limo crash

SCHOHARIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A new lawsuit has been filed in the fatal Schoharie limo crash.

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of the two men who were struck and killed in a nearby parking lot.

Of the 20 victims, 18 of them were in the limo. There were two pedestrians who were killed that day.

Their families say their lives could have been spared had the Apple Barrel Country Store made their customers better aware of the dangerous surroundings.

The most recent lawsuit surrounding the deadly Schoharie limo crash was filed on behalf of Brian Hough, 46, of Cayuga County, and his father-in-law James Schnurr, 70, of Ulster County.

According to the lawsuit, around five minutes to two on October 6, 2018, Hough and Schnurr were walking back to their parked vehicle at the Apple Barrel Country Store.

That’s when the limo, owned by Prestige and driven by Scott Liscinicca, blew through a stop sign at the intersection of Routes 30 and 30A.

The limo drove into the Apple Barrel parking lot, crashed into their parked vehicle, then struck and killed the two men.

Hough’s wife Jaclyn was just feet away witnessing the horror. Jaclyn was left a widow along with her mother Joan. The two are now filing a lawsuit on behalf of their late husbands.

The attorney representing the two women released the following statement:

Our Firm represents Jaclyn Schnurr and Joan Schnurr and the Estates of their late husbands, Brian G. Hough and James J. Schnurr, who were tragically killed by an out-of-control limousine along with its 18 passengers on October 6, 2018 in Schoharie, New York. Dr. Hough and Mr. Schnurr were struck and killed while standing in the parking lot of the Apple Barrel Country Store. Separate lawsuits were filed on September 17, 2019 in State Supreme Court, Cayuga County, which is the residence of both Jaclyn Schnurr and Joan Schnurr. The Complaint names multiple defendants including the owner and operator of the limousine, the estate of the driver of the limousine, Mavis Discount Tire, Inc., where the limousine was serviced prior to the accident, and the Apple Barrel Country Store, where the accident occurred. We believe these claims are meritorious against all defendants and we plan to proceed as quickly as possible to seek just and reasonable compensation for the tragic loss of life the defendants caused on that fateful day in October 2018. Although there is a criminal case pending against the operator of the limousine company in Schoharie County, these are civil actions seeking not only compensation but also accountability for the negligent conduct of the defendants.

Prosecutors say Apple Barrel should have put up barriers or at least signs warning customers of the dangers and risks at that intersection.

The suit goes on to say that Apple Barrel should have known better as there were similar car crashes in the spot caused by vehicles passing through a stop sign in 2012 and 2014.

Prosecutors say Apple Barrel should have blocked off that particular section of the parking lot where cars had previously plowed through to prevent patrons from parking there and perhaps the two men may still be here today.

NEWS10 ABC reached out to Apple Barrel who did not want to comment.

Lee Kindlon, the attorney for the Hussains, did not get back to us for comment.

A spokesperson for Mavis Tire released the following statement: