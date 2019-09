ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York Governor Andrew Cuomo signed legislation establishing September 11th Remembrance Day.

The new law will also allow for a brief moment of silence in public schools across the state at the beginning of the school day every September 11th.

The governor’s office says this will help encourage dialogue and education in the classroom and to ensure future generations have an understanding of the September 11th terrorist attacks.

The law goes into effect immediately.