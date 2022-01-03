New Jersey man arrested on gun, drug charges in Ulster

ULSTER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two people have been arrested after a courtesy check on a vehicle in the Town of Ulster. The New York State Police said Lauren Armanie, 34, from Shandaken, and Darion Alls, 50, from Newark, New Jersey were arrested on January 1.

Around 5 a.m. on Saturday, police conducted a courtesy check on a vehicle they saw pulled over on Route 28 in Ulster with emergency flashers on. Police said the driver initially identified herself as someone else. Troopers later identified her as Armanie. She was then arrested for criminal impersonation in the second degree, a misdemeanor.

Police identified the passenger as Alls. Troopers found that he had an active warrant from New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision (DOCCS). He was then taken into custody.

During a search of the vehicle, police found:

Ruger SR 9mm Luger Stainless/Black Pistol

17 round SR9 9MM magazine

High-capacity magazine containing 21 rounds

About 48 grams of crack cocaine along with a digital scale

About 39 grams of fentanyl pills

About 7.8 grams of Buprenorphine and Naloxone

Glassine envelopes

Charges

Alls was charged with:

Violation of probation (felony)

Criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree (felony)

Criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree (felony)

Criminal possession of a controlled substance (felony)

Criminal use of drug paraphernalia in the second degree (misdemeanor)

Criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree (misdemeanor)

Unlawful possession of a large capacity ammunition feeding device (misdemeanor)

Armanie and Alls were arraigned in the Town of Ulster Court. Armanie was released on her own recognizance and Alls was remanded to Ulster County Jail in lieu of $30,000 cash, $60,000 bond or $100,000 partial secure bond.