COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — It’s been a long time in the making but finally, a group of ten immigrants are officially becoming American citizens. A special ceremony was held Thursday at the new Albany immigration field office … paving the way for future immigrants who will make this same journey.

District Director Denis Riordan told NEWS10 how this new relocated facility will be an improvement over the last. “More office space, individual office space in the future we will be doing our work in different ways…and we just have the facility to do all the things” he said.

10 people from all around the world became new Americans.

One of them is Marsha Grant. The Jamaica native left the green, gold and black for the red white and blue in 2014. Marsha achieved the classic American dream, overcoming health struggles and buying a new home with her husband and children. She hopes to pursue her dream of becoming a dental assistant.

“ It’s great here because it has a lot of opportunities, it’s just that we have to just pursue for that… and I love it.” Grant told us.

But there’s still more work to be done. Grant’s son and daughter are in the process of also becoming citizens and she wants to stand at the finish line with them.

“I hope that he will be here just the same as I am and I think my daughter will do her next year and I will just be here for them too” Grant added.

Despite the challenges facing our country including crime and anti-immigrant sentiments, Marsha remains hopeful. She had a message for anyone just beginning the journey.

“I know it’s kind of a bit frustrating, but they just need to take the process one day at a time because things do take time so once they do that everything was go perfect for them” Marsha said.