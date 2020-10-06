New hotspot program sends 17,700+ devices to New York State students struggling with connectivity

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The quick transition to virtual learning in March exposed just how many students struggle with connectivity across all 12 New York BOCES.

A new joint study by Harvard, NPR, and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation measured how the pandemic affected families. They discovered 34 percent — more than one third of American households — don’t have access to reliable high-speed internet and in turn, fell behind the online learning curve, with 36 percent of the total 3000 survey pool answering that they struggled to keep at-home instruction going.

“You can only get so far with paper and pencil these days, and I think without an internet connection, students are at a very big disadvantage,” says Northeastern Regional Information Center Assistant Superintendent Michael Doughty.

Doughty says once the pandemic pointed the spotlight on the severity of students being disconnected, the BOCES leaders and the New York State Education Department started discussions in Spring for solutions.

“Once we identified a need really towards the end of the school year and beginning of the summer, we knew we had to do some thing to support school districts with helping connect families who might otherwise not have Internet connections at home,” Doughty says.

The short-term solution landed on mobile hotspots, and the search for a vendor started in August. The 12 BOCES ended summer vacation by signing a new deal with the company Kajeet for 17,728 mobile hotspots. The Capital Region got around 2,600 of them. Watervliet City School District Superintendent Lori Kaplan was one of the first to snatch up the hotspots her students needed.

“I wouldn’t have been able to afford these without partnering with other school districts through BOCES,” Kaplan explains in a Zoom call with NEWS10’s Mikhaela Singleton.

More than 70 percent of Watervliet students are below the poverty line, so Kaplan’s team took extra care making sure everyone will get as equal an education as possible this Fall.

“We were able to literally pinpoint who’s not engaging, who’s not getting online, and then we could go to their house and do welfare checks and see what they needed. Was it a hotspot that they may not have even known existed,” she says.

The hotspots are filtered so students stay on task during virtual learning, but Kaplan says seeing familiar faces can still mean all the difference for emotional needs too.

“These times are hard enough. The last thing a student needs is to be disconnected from, you know, their teachers, their friends, and adults that really care about them for six hours a day,” she says.

Doughty also adds the Capital Region BOCES and Northeastern Regional Information Center continue to look for other, longer-term solutions for students and their online education.

“There are some places in our region where there is no cell signal, so we’re looking to support districts to maybe get wired connections to students. We are just making sure that districts have every tool at their disposal to be able to make sure students can access their education,” he says.