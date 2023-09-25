ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — HGTV has been filming around the Capital Region for its new show “Who’s Afraid of a Cheap Old House.” The series is set to wrap production in early October.

“Who’s Afraid of a Cheap Old House” is the newest show for Ethan and Elizabeth Finkelstein, who also star in HGTV’s “Cheap Old Houses.” They are also the founders of the Instagram account of the same name with over 2.4 million followers.

The eight-episode season follows the Finkelsteins as they guide homebuyers through purchasing, preserving and restoring their older properties. In June, fans voted to choose the name of the show and “Who’s Afraid of a Cheap Old House” got the most votes.

The series is set to premiere on HGTV in the spring of 2024. According to the HGTV communications manager, the show has filmed in:

Albany

Troy

Whitehall

Greenwich

Sharon Springs

Worchester

Menands

Granville

On September 26, the Finkelsteins will be attending Historic Albany Foundation’s annual Preservation Merit Awards. They’ll be participating in a Q&A and then have a meet-and-greet. You can buy tickets on the Historic Albany Foundation website.