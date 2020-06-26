New gateway arch welcomes travelers to Albany Airport and Capital Region

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany International Airport marked the completion of construction on a number of major renovations to the Airport Terminal Friday with the installation of a new 81,000-pound Gateway Arch crossing over Albany Shaker Road.

“New York State’s commitment to infrastructure is most evident in Governor Cuomo’s $63 million investment to construct our new 1,000 car parking garage along with the major renovation and passenger upgrades in our terminal,” said Philip Calderone, CEO of the Albany County Airport Authority. “Today’s completion of the Airport Gateway Arch will serve as a permanent and iconic symbol welcoming all to our Airport and to our entire Capital Region.”

The renovations and addition are part of a $72.1 million investment into the airport. According to the Office of the Governor, the modernization project was completed on-time and under-budget.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office also announced a new in-terminal reading room named after his parents the former governor and his wife. The Mario & Matilda Cuomo Pavilion Room, created in partnership with the New York State Writers Institute, will feature books, historic material, and visual art. It will also be a peaceful respite within the terminal.

(Albany Airport)

(Albany Airport)

(Albany Airport)

Albany International Airport in Colonie, June 23, 2020. (Mike Groll/Office of Gov. Cuomo)

New parking garage at Albany International Airport in Colonie, June 23, 2020. (Mike Groll/Office of Gov. Cuomo)

Upgrades at Albany International Airport in Colonie, June 23, 2020. (Mike Groll/Office of Gov. Cuomo)

Lt. Governor Kathy Hochul speaks during an event at Albany International Airport in Colonie, June 26, 2020. (Mike Groll / Office of Gov. Cuomo / Flickr)

