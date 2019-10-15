New food truck helps deliver meals to kids

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Capital Region anti-poverty program, CEO, received a new truck to help them deliver meals to kids.

CDPHP helped purchase the new truck so students that are part of CEO’s Head Start program can receive a hot breakfast and lunch. Officials said the new truck will help deliver daily meals to 250 kids.

“The truck we had before was well over 15 years old. It was on its last leg, and we were having difficulty transporting the food to our sites,” CEO President Katherine Maciol said. “So having this brand new truck will last us many years, and you will see the truck all over Troy and all over Lansingburgh during the week delivering this food.”

The age range for kids who will be receiving the meals is from six weeks to five years old.