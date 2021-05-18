New electric vehicle charging stations unveiled at Crossgates Mall

GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Officials flipped the switch Tuesday on the Capital Region’s latest fleet of electric vehicle charging stations. Twenty new stations have been installed at Crossgates Mall.

The stations are the latest effort to reach the zero emissions goal by 2035 that was outlined in recent legislation, which is awaiting Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s signature.

“People come from all over New York to Crossgates Mall, and it’s a great opportunity to be able to charge when you’re here, and it brings in new business and helps people to take advantage of the mall,” said Adam Ruder, New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) Assistant Director of Clean Transportation.

NYSERDA is also offering a drive clean rebate for people who buy electric vehicles of up to $2,000 off the purchase price.