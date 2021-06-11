New dive pool opens in Bethlehem

The dive pool at the Elm Avenue Park pool complex in Bethlehem reopened on Friday, June 11, 2021. (Town of Bethlehem)

BETHLEHEM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The ribbon cutting for the new dive pool in Bethlehem was held on Friday.

The dive pool is at the Elm Avenue Park pool complex. It was originally built in the 1970s. Repairs began in 2019, and the construction team found serious structural problem.

Officials said there was not much they were able to salvage from the old dive pool, so it needed to be rebuilt for around $1 million.

“This pool has an important place in the heart and soul of Bethlehem, and we really heard that back in 2019 when we were discussing whether to replace it with a dive pool or with a big slide pool with two 60 foot long slides,” Town Supervisor David VanLuven said.

The pool has 3-meter and 1-meter diving boards for swimmers to jump from, and a teen luau kicked off summer activities at the park.