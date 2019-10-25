New development in Montgomery County spurs creation of hundreds of new jobs

FLORIDA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A new $1.4 million development in Montgomery County will bring close to 25 new jobs to the area.

Vida Blend, a small business currently based in Amsterdam, is expanding to a new 14,000 square foot location down the road. This marks the most recent of several industrial developments to come to the area.

Dollar General just opened a new distribution plant on Route 5S in Florida creating 400 jobs.

The Montgomery County economic development director says in the past 10 years, more than 2,000 jobs have been created in that area between Target, Beech-Nut, Alpin Haus and others.

That’s close to $800 million in private investment into that corridor, which county officials are calling tremendous employment opportunities, and it adds substantially to the tax base.