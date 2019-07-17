New developer listens to public input to redesign One Monument Square

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Developer Hoboken Brownstone Company met with Troy residents over the future of One Monument Square.

The company’s president delivered a presentation but also spent lots of time listening to suggestions from the public.

The city along with a committee of residents selected HBC over three other developers for the project.

This is the fifth time the city has sought bids to renovate the old city hall property. The HBC president and founder says in previous attempts, the city asked for proposals and then tried choosing what design it liked best. This time, however, it chose the developer and the design will come later.

Residents are cautiously optimistic about the future of the riverfront property and are hoping the fifth time is the charm.