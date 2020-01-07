New design unveiled for 2020 Albany visitor’s guide

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The design for the cover of the 2020 Albany Visitors Guide was revealed on Tuesday.

The front of the guide includes notable buildings in downtown Albany, including The Egg and the Capitol.

Local artist Cara Hanley created both the cover and the bird’s eye view of the city located inside the guide. The reveal was part of a collaboration between the Albany Center Gallery and Discover Albany.

‘There is a lot of art throughout all of Albany, and we are excited to play a role, and it’s the artists that make a difference and that are really doing the creativity,” Albany Center Gallery Exec. Dir. Tony Iadicicco said.

The guide can now be found around Albany, including the airport and the Visitor’s Center.

Thanks to a grant from the Governor’s office, the Albany Center Gallery will be completing four more murals in 2021.