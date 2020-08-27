New COVID-19 testing site available in City of Albany

This electron microscope image made available and color-enhanced by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Integrated Research Facility in Fort Detrick, Md., shows Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 virus particles, orange, isolated from a patient. University of Hong Kong scientists claim to have the first evidence of someone being reinfected with the virus that causes COVID-19. They said Monday, Aug. 24, 2020 that genetic tests show a 33-year-old man returning to Hong Kong from a trip to Spain in mid-August had a different strain of the coronavirus than the one he’d previously been infected with in March. (NIAID/National Institutes of Health via AP)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Another COVID-19 testing location has been added in Albany.

Albany County Executive Dan McCoy said the Walgreens at 41 Holland Ave. will offer free testing beginning Friday to anyone 18 years of age or older.

The test is available to people with and without symptoms. You just have to take an eligibility assessment.

Anyone can be tested and remain in their vehicle.

