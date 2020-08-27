ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Another COVID-19 testing location has been added in Albany.
Albany County Executive Dan McCoy said the Walgreens at 41 Holland Ave. will offer free testing beginning Friday to anyone 18 years of age or older.
The test is available to people with and without symptoms. You just have to take an eligibility assessment.
Anyone can be tested and remain in their vehicle.
County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
Watch Updates from Officials
COVID-19 Resources
Reopening New York
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10
LATEST STORIES
- Talks resume on coronavirus relief bill, but some in Congress doubt any progress will be made
- WATCH – RNC Night 4: Trump’s moment, Ivanka and Rudy Giuliani
- Where are they now?: Brandon Triche
- Schenectady man pleads guilty to bringing shotgun to Siena campus
- New COVID-19 testing site available in City of Albany