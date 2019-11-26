New Costco would require demolition of more than a dozen homes

GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The proposed location for a Costco Wholesale Club sits right on top of an existing neighborhood.

Planning and zoning officials with the Town of Guilderland said the proposed warehouse store would be between Rapp Road, Gabrielle Terrace and Western Avenue.

There’s a neighborhood of about 15 homes where Costco would go. All but one of the houses are vacant. They’re owned by Pyramid Management Group, the same company that owns Crossgates Mall.

Pyramid Management has been slowly purchasing the homes over the last 20 years anticipating the development of the property.

Most in the area are on board with the plan. They said a Costco would be great, and the increased traffic will improve small business as well. Others are concerned about the increase in traffic on what’s already one of the most traveled roadways in the area.

The town says it’s working on mitigation measures.

A single property owner is holding out and not selling the land to Pyramid. Town officials said Pyramid planned around them, and plans on building the Costco parking lot around the home if approved.