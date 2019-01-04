New community based mental health services for Medicaid enrolled children and youth

New York State announced the first three of six new community-based mental health services for children, youth, and families. These services will help address the stigma of mental health treatment by providing more rapid access to mental health care where families are more comfortable, including in homes, schools, and other community locations.

In the past, a child would need to be at risk of hospitalization before they could access intensive community-based mental health services. These new services are available to any child on Medicaid who needs them.

Bringing these services into the home and other community settings, rather than receiving them in traditional clinical settings, makes mental health care more accessible, helping New York State to serve more children, youth, and families much earlier and with a greater likelihood of success.

The three new services launched January 1, 2019 are called “Other Licensed Practitioner,” “Psychosocial Rehabilitation” and “Community Psychiatric Supports and Treatment” and provide therapeutic and rehabilitation support services.

Any child under age 21 who is Medicaid-eligible and has an identified behavioral health need can access New York’s new Children and Family Treatment and Support Services.

