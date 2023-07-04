STILLWATER, N.Y. — (NEWS10) 20 immigrants became American citizens at the USCIS’ annual Independence Day naturalization ceremony. From Bangladesh to Brazil to Jamaica and Guyana, immigrants from all over the globe were sworn in at Saratoga National Historic Park.

Today is America’s birthday and this is one of its many celebrations. The class of twenty might have hailed from continents apart but were united in a common goal, making America their home.

“I made it! I made the American dream!” said Georgianna Goulbourne, who emigrated from Jamaica.

The beautiful for spacious skies were full of rain, but it held up in time for the ceremony. Even if it didn’t, the new Americans like Georgianna overcame much more to stand here today.

“It’s been a long journey and I’m happy that I was able to be granted my citizenship on this day” she said.

While many of us are thinking about fireworks and cookouts on The Fourth, Goulbourne had this special day at the forefront of her mind.

“On Independence Day I’m free I’m free! I’m an American citizen!” she said.

Reuben Peredo-Wende was just as elated to have reached this personal milestone. Using this park as the backdrop for his swearing in ceremony held a historic significance to the native Bolivian.

“This is the battlefield where our former fathers fought for the county and I think this is extremely significant. Not only because they fought but they gave their lives which was tremendous” Peredo said in reference to the Battle of Saratoga, which occured during the American Revolution.

Gurpreet Singh, has a message for new citizens like himself for the climate he says they might encounter.

“Best of luck. Try to be nice to people. Keep fighting racism and bigotry. Try to teach your kids to do good work…”