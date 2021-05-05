New child care center opens for backstretch employees

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A new child care center was unveiled at the Saratoga Race Course on Wednesday, specifically for backstretch employees at the track.

Faith’s House will provide early education programs for infants, toddlers and preschool children. It will be open seven days a week to accommodate the schedules of the workers.

The 4,300 sq. ft. facility is designed to accommodate 35 children and includes amenities like cribs, a fully functioning kitchen, and a secure play area.

The facility is named after Faith Dubb, the mother of Michael Dubb, who is the co-founder of the Belmont Child Care Association. It is scheduled to open in July and will coincide with the 2021 track season.