ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A new law prohibits courts from denying child adoptions to petitioners who are already a legally-recognized parent.

The bill protects parents whose names were not on the birth certificate, same-sex couples, and parents who had a child through surrogacy from being denied an adoption.

Under existing law, judges routinely grant adoptions to petitioners who are a legally-recognized parent or child. However, courts have at times denied a married same-sex couple an adoption.