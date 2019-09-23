New charges in catalytic converter theft investigation

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police have connected a Vermont man’s alleged crime of stealing pricey car parts to one that happened in Pittstown.

Jake Hodgdon, 38, was arrested at YS Catalytic Recycling in Albany. He was accused of trying to scrap stolen parts.

Around the same time, someone was caught on camera actually stealing catalytic converters from a business in Pittstown.

On Monday, police announced Hodgdon was the man on that camera. He’s now facing three felony charges in addition to the crimes he was charged with in the first arrest.