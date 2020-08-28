New census surveys measure effects of COVID-19

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Coronavirus slammed small businesses around the nation, but New York took one of the biggest hits. A newly released survey shows close to 50 percent of small businesses across New York reported moderate to severe financial losses from COVID-19. The national average is 33 percent.

“It shows that certain states were impacted more than others, and that’s great information for you know for Congress decision makers who have to look at possible funding packages at the state and local level,” explains U.S. Census Bureau New York Regional Director Jeff Behler.

The U.S. Census Bureau launched several new COVID-19 surveys alongside its usual once in a decade household questionnaires this year. One was to review how small businesses are accessing federal funds, if they can keep employees, and how many needed to shut down. Another survey measures how people are handling coronavirus in their personal lives.

“Do they have any issues with getting food for next week? Do they still have their job? Also other types of concerns,” Behler describes to NEWS10’s Mikhaela Singleton.

He says these surveys will go straight to policy makers trying to decide how and when to give out the next round of coronavirus aid.

“That’s what the census is about — filling out data so that decision makers determining federal funding know that the needs of communities are being met,” he says.

Behler adds only 52 percent of Albany households have responded to their personal census, but in-person census takers are making the rounds to close the gap. They’re at around 40 percent completion in the Albany area. He says if you want your family and community to get the support you need, make sure you fill it out.

“The only way to know there are needs in the community are by filling out your 2020 census,” Behler says.

He also adds there’s no need to worry of additional coronavirus exposure when answering the door for a census taker. He says all volunteers are screened and trained in the new safety measures, which include wearing a mask at all times, backing six feet away after knocking on a door, and washing hands and sanitizing as often as possible.

“The CDC and the census recently released a joint statement saying answering the door for a census taker is low risk, and that’s due to all the measures we have taken,” Behler says.