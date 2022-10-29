ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Police Athletic League (PAL) announced they reached an informal agreement with Albany county and the Altamont Fair to present a new Capital Holiday Lights Extravaganza beginning in November 2023. PAL’s holiday lights show has brought holiday cheer to the Capital Region for 25 years.

Since the show’s debut in 1997, about two million are said to attend. The proceeds from this annual event support PAL programming that serves area youth. The show is unable to occur this year due to COVID factors and infrastructure needs. PAL still wants to keep the holiday cheer alive by holding a virtual Capital Holiday Lights event with a nostalgic video for everyone to watch. The virtual event will take place on November 25 at 6 p.m. and will have an online presence through January 2, 2023. The link to the event can be found here.

“We couldn’t let a year go by without a lights show for everyone to enjoy,” said Sgt. (Ret.) Leonard Ricchiuti, “so just as families ordered pizza and came in their pajamas before, we’re inviting them to still do that in front of their televisions and keep the spirit of the lights lit while we await a new home for the show. Everything we’ve done for the last 25 years will need to be rerouted, refreshed, and renewed to provide the best holiday experience for all.”

“We are looking forward to finalizing an agreement to be the new location for the Capital Holiday Lights show,” said Amy Anderson, Manager of the Altamont Fair. “We understand what this beloved show means to the thousands of Capital Region residents who come annually, and we anxiously await the opportunities it will bring to Altamont.”