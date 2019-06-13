New cancer treatment comes to Albany Stratton VA Hospital

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Veterans in the Capital Region now have access to a new cancer treatment that was unveiled at the Albany Stratton VA Hospital on Wednesday.

The True-Beam machine is a more accurate, powerful and faster method for treating cancers in the lungs, brain and liver. It’s so sensitive that it can tell when you are breathing and adjust the beam accordingly.

It brings to the region a service that was only available at the Manhattan VA.

The VA offers lodging for those who need to stay overnight for their treatments.

“We have two facilities on sight,” Chief of Voluntary Service James Keller said. “We have a Fisher House, which is a seven-room house on sight, which is for family members of veterans receiving care. And we also have the Stratton Inn, which is a wing of the hospital on the ninth floor, which has been converted to a hotel and vets can stay there as long as they like at no charge.”

The new system can cut treatment times down from six to eight weeks to as few as a week and a half.

