SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Another breastfeeding café has opened in the Capital Region.

The café at the Mont Pleasant Library branch is the second one in Schenectady.

The cafés serve as a place where pregnant and nursing mothers can share tips and techniques and socialize with other moms.

Free one-on-one breastfeeding assistance is also available.

The Baby Café is open from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the first and third Thursday of every month.