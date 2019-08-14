New Albany middle school preparing for students amidst some backlash from teachers

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The first sixth grade class at the new North Albany Middle School will begin classes in just a couple of weeks.

The school will replace the North Albany Academy, which houses the Albany International Center on North Pearl Street.

Come September, 110 new sixth graders will attend the school in addition to the 150 from the International Center. Each year, a new class of sixth graders will begin class there. Eventually, the building will support 650 students once renovations are complete.

Dozens of teachers from across the City School District of Albany were relocated to the new North Albany Middle School, according to the Albany Public School Teachers Association president. She says teachers were only informed about the changes by a letter in the mail rather than a formal meeting with the administration.

“We could’ve done this better,” said Superintendent Kaweeda Adams. “Going forward we’re going to start communicating with faculty and staff much earlier so we can match the talent of our teachers with the needs of our students.”