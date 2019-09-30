New Albany Med EmUrgentCare facility opening in Clifton Park

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — People in Clifton Park now have a new option for walk-in medical care.

Albany Medical Center will open their 12th EmUrgentCare facility on Tuesday. The new facility is located on Route 146 across from the Shenendehowa School district and next to the Bone and Joint Center.

The average wait time at the facility is 30 minutes. Dr. Dennis McKenna, who will take over as CEO when James Barba retires in March says the facility is part of keeping up with the way healthcare is evolving.

“The reason why these are so successful is they deliver the right care at the right place at the right time,” said McKenna. “And the connection to the medical center and the ability of that specialty care beyond what they need here is obviously so important.”

The new emergent care opens to patients on Tuesday for lab tests, treatments for cuts, colds, infections, and broken bones.