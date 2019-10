ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A redeveloped housing complex is now offering more affordable options for people living in Albany.

Seventy-six apartments are now available for rent for families of various income levels at the seven-story Ida Yarborough Affordable Housing Redevelopment.

The new development, known as 280 North, includes one and two bedroom apartments and a new CDPHP Fitness Connect Location.

The nearly $27 million project is the second phase of the four-phase redevelopment.