New aerial adventure at West Mountain

Local
Posted: / Updated:

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — With erratic winters, West Mountain ski resort looked for a way to make the mountain fun and accessible for nine months out of the year.

With over a $900,000 investment, they opened their new tree top aerial adventure July 1. Don’t worry if you’ve never been in a tree before. They will show you how to maneuver across the obstacles and how to use the safety equipment properly.

They also have over 20 trails for mountain biking – from cross country to downhill. If you don’t have a bike, you can rent one. All they ask is that you are familiar with how to ride a mountain bike.

Corporate groups, schools and large groups of friends are always welcome. You just have to be at least seven years old and 55 inches tall, or with a parent, to swing in the trees.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

Get it on Google Play