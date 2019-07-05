New aerial adventure at West Mountain

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — With erratic winters, West Mountain ski resort looked for a way to make the mountain fun and accessible for nine months out of the year.

With over a $900,000 investment, they opened their new tree top aerial adventure July 1. Don’t worry if you’ve never been in a tree before. They will show you how to maneuver across the obstacles and how to use the safety equipment properly.

They also have over 20 trails for mountain biking – from cross country to downhill. If you don’t have a bike, you can rent one. All they ask is that you are familiar with how to ride a mountain bike.

Corporate groups, schools and large groups of friends are always welcome. You just have to be at least seven years old and 55 inches tall, or with a parent, to swing in the trees.