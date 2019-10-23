New addiction recovery center opens in Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A new non-profit recovery center is opening its doors in the Capital Region.

Second Chance Opportunities celebrated the grand opening of the Recovery Community and Outreach Center on Wednesday.

The center is located at 55 Colvin Ave. and will serve individuals from Albany, Rensselaer and Schenectady Counties. It is equipped with a multi-use space and recovery coaches.

The center is being funded through a grant from the New York State Office of Alcoholism and Substance Abuse services.

The RCOC is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, most evenings, and on weekends, the space is open to accommodate programs and activities that are open to the public.