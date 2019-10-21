Netflix movie dramatizes Ethan Allen tragedy

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Netflix is out with a new movie about the Panama Papers scandal, and it includes the tragic 2005 Lake George Ethan Allen tour boat disaster.

The movie, called “The Laundromat,” stars Meryl Street, Gary Oldman and Antonio Banderas.

In the movie, Streep’s fictional character loses her husband in the real tour boat accident on Lake George. The film follows her journey to claim financial damages and ultimately becomes entangled in the infamous Panama Papers scandal.

The story line loosely mirrors the battle the real life victims and their families had to face.