Neighbors say political sign crosses a line

ALBANY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Plenty of people post political messages or signs outside their homes, but some folks say one sign is crossing the line with a message of hate.

It’s all about a sign in an Albany County neighborhood, which has become home to a growing number of immigrant families.

Upset over the sign, local activist Bridget Ball Shaw and friends decided to reach out to someone known as a supporter of new arrivals to America: Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple.

Apple made headlines for his compassionate care of immigrant detainees at his jail and for rallying support behind a Capital City Rescue Mission cook who was detained by immigration officials. Together, they created their own sign, which reads in Spanish, Arabic and English, “No matter where you are from, we’re glad you’re our neighbor.”

“I understand people have varying opinions on immigration. That’s irrelevant. That doesn’t mean that you treat people with hate and make fun of them and try and scare them off,” Apple said.

“Let’s attack hate with love, and that was the plan,” Ball Shaw said.

NEWS10 ABC went to the home to get the homeowner’s side of things. No one answered when we knocked on the door.

So far, 30 of the welcoming signs have been placed on lawns, and more are being ordered.

The First Amendment protects our freedom of speech, and the resident who posted his own sign has every right to express himself. But does it cross a serious line for you?

We would like to know what you think. Please post your comments on our WTEN Facebook page.

Click image below to watch video: