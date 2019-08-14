Neighbor’s overdose death prompts kids to fund raise for recovering addicts

GLENMONT, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The kids of Quail Hallow in Glenmont spent their summer raising money for recovering addicts at the Capital District Recovery Center.

They held a bake sale to honor their neighbor, Marcus Kaplan, who died of an overdose in April.

“They’re a part of the neighborhood and a neighborhood is just like a big family,” said 11-year old Everett Proveck.

Laurie Tafilowski is the mom of one of the kids. She also grew up with Marcus. His death has led to a tough conversation with her children.

“It’s really important that they understand how they can go down a really bad road. Especially with what happened in our neighborhood, he was such an amazing kid,” Tafilowski said.

The kids raised almost $600 for the center.

This is a part of a series of fundraisers the neighborhood kids are doing.

They’re currently collecting bottles at 10 a.m. August 25th and delivering them to the Hudson Mohawk Humane Society.

To learn more about the fundraiser contact Tafilowski at ltafilowski@yahoo.com.