Neighbors, family react to fatal stabbing of Schenectady man

ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Family members and neighbors are reacting to a New Year’s Day stabbing that resulted in the death of a 24-year-old Schenectady man.

A family member, who shared photos of Sutlesh Girdharry with NEWS10 ABC, says they do not know why he was at the home on Curry Road where Rotterdam Police say he was found deceased on the front lawn.

The family member said that Sutlesh also went by the name Anil.

A neighbor who lives close to the home, but who wished to remain anonymous, spoke with NEWS10’s Anya Tucker. He told her that he heard a commotion coming from the house around 1 a.m. New Year’s Day.

“I heard some screaming and commotion about one in the morning. I hear someone on the phone saying, ‘There’s a guy not breathing’. There was a car that sped off. And then I heard a louder scream or commotion. I came outside and heard someone swearing at a car. Saying, ‘Don’t you effing leave. Don’t you effing dare.’ And the car immediately after that just peeled out.”

It was a very foggy night, and he says that he couldn’t see the vehicle’s license plate. But he did call 911.

“It was very sad to hear everything that happened, you know.”

When officers arrived, they found Girdharry on the front lawn, the victim of stabbing. His relatives say the 24-year-old was hard working and trying to support his mother.

Girdharry had been born in the Bronx after his family had moved to New York from Guyana. They then found a permanent home in Schenctady.

His family told NEWS10’s Anya Tucker that they are shocked and grief stricken and want justice.

Rotterdam Police say no arrests have yet been made, but they continue to conduct interviews and follow leads.