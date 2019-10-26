Neighbors enlist the help of kids to help clean streets

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Neighbors in the Goose Hill neighborhood of Schenectady installed trash bins to help curb littering. But it’s the help of kids they hope will drive their anti-littering message home.

“If we approached the children, they would teach the parents,” said President of the Goose Hill Neighborhood Association Camille Sasinowski.

Dozens of local kids created art work with messages like, “Everyone lend a hand. Put your garbage in the trash can.”

The neighborhood association received help from the Thriving Neighborhoods Grant, one of several grants given out throughout the city.

Neighbors said the city’s agreed to pick up trash collected from the bins.

They’re looking at adding a few more trash cans to help clear their streets.