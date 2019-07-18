Nearly 90 hummus products recalled due to Listeria, diarrhea, fever risk

(CNN) — Several brands of hummus have been recalled due to a listeria risk.

Check your refrigerator for hummus from 7-Select, Schnucks, Roundy’s, Reasor’s, Pita Pal, Lidl, Lantana, Hummus hummus, Harris Teeter, Fresh Thyme, and Bucee’s,

Listeria is a serious infection that can cause diarrhea, fever, confusion, and other flu-like symptoms. It can be especially dangerous for those who are already ill, young children, elderly people, and pregnant women.

The recalls are voluntary. So far no illnesses have been reported.

For more information, and to find the UPC’s of the specific affected items visit: https://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/pita-pal-foods-lp-recalls-various-hummus-and-dips-due-possible-health-risk