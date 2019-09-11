Nearly 3K flags placed on front lawn of local school

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Nearly 3,000 flags were placed on the front lawn of Notre Dame-Bishop Gibbons High School Middle and High School.

Each flag represented a person who died on 9/11. The idea came from one of the school’s seniors, but students in grades six through 12 helped make the tribute a reality.

“Everyone was given 11 flags each, and they placed them all the way down, as you can tell, to the opposite end of the school,” Shayla Moran explained.

Moran wasn’t born when the attacks happened, but she said she still wanted to pay tribute. She said it’s important for future generations to remember what happened to the U.S. 18 years ago.