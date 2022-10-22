ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. A challenge often faced by domestic violence survivors is navigating the legal system.

NEWS10 ABC’s Giuliana Bruno sat down with Carla Brogoch, Legal Director at The Legal Project to discuss the options and avenues available for victims looking for guidance in court.

The Legal Project provides civil legal services and support for the community, including the working poor, women, immigrants and the LGBTQ community.

You can view the entire interview in the player above.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic abuse, help is available.

The Family Counseling Cente r Hotline: 518.725.5300

National Coalition Against Domestic Violence

Love is Respect – focused on teen dating violence

National Domestic Violence Hotline: 1.800.799.7233

National Network to End Domestic Violence