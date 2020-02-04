National Thank a Mail Carrier Day: 10 fun facts about the USPS

(NEWS10) — Tuesday, February 4 is National Thank a Mail Carrier Day! It’s a day to remember that no matter the weather (rain, snow, etc.), someone is out there making sure your mail makes its way to your front door.

If you happen to spot your mail carrier today, be sure to thank them for all they do.

You may think you know all there is to know about the United States Postal Service. They deliver mail and packages nationwide. But the Postal Service has a long and storied history in the United States and its operations remain completely fascinating.

Did you know?

The Post Office Department was founded in 1775. Benjamin Franklin served as the first Postmaster General.

Can you read this? The Postal Service has a special unit dedicated to deciphering messy handwriting. Employees at the Remote Encoding Center in Salt Lake City, Utah are responsible for deciphering messily printed addresses.

More than 1400 Postal Service buildings are listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

The Postal Service has no official motto. Though often mistaken for a USPS motto, ” “Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night stays these couriers from the swift completion of their appointed rounds” has its origins in an ancient Persian book. The USPS says it “approves of the sentiment.”

The “Pony Express” operated from April 3, 1860 to October 26, 1861. Despite what many believe, it was never an official part of the U.S. Postal Service. Before they were hired, riders had to swear on a bible not to curse, fight or abuse their animals.

The ZIP Code with the most possible street deliveries is Cathedral Station, N.Y. with 45,742 possible destinations.

General Electric in Schenectady has one of the easiest to remember ZIP Codes in the U.S., 12345!

The longest rural mail delivery route happens daily in Phillipsburg, KS. The carrier travels 185.5 miles a day delivering mail to 228 mailboxes.

The Hindsdale, NH post office is the oldest in the country. It has been headquartered in the same building since 1816.

The U.S. Postal Service processes and delivers 187.8 million pieces of First-Class mail every day.

Fun facts provided by https://facts.usps.com/

