BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A New York State grant was awarded to the Suicide Prevention Coalition of Saratoga County.

More than $12,000 over three years will help the organization bring the National #BeThe1To campaign to the Capital Region, which aims to spread awareness through public service announcements.

If you or someone you know is suicidal, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, which is available 24 hours every day: 1-800-273-8255.