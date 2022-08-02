ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — National Night Out is on August 2. This is a yearly event that focuses on building stronger relationships between police departments and their communities.

The event takes place on the first Tuesday in August every year. EMS, fire, and/or law enforcement officials are set to be at each event.

Here are the National Night Out events in the Capital Region.

Albany

There are several National Night Out Events happening in Albany. The Albany Police Department is hosting events at Delaware Avenue Library at 5:30 p.m., South Mall Towers at 4 p.m., and at Grove Avenue/Helderberg at 5 p.m.

The Albany County Sheriff’s Office will also be holding its own event at 58 Verda Avenue in Clarksville from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. The event includes hot dogs, K9s, emergency vehicles, Operation Child Safe, a climbing wall, and pony rides for kids.

Amsterdam

National Night Out will be taking place in Veteran’s Park from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. The event includes vendors, food, music, free kids’ activities, bounce houses, free ice cream from Stewart’s, giveaways, safety demonstrations, and exhibits.

The City Pool will also be free and open late. “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” will play at dusk. Attendees should bring chairs and blankets.

Canajoharie

National Night Out will be at Wagner Square from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. The event includes a dunk tank, bounce house, food, drinks, and kids’ activities.

Catskill

National Night Out will be held at Dutchman’s Landing Park from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. The event features music, dancing, hot dogs, ice cream, a community art project, a dunk tank, a raffle, prizes, face painting, crafts, car seat checks, K9s, and child IDs.

Clifton Park

National Night Out will be held at Clifton Common from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. The event includes a remote control car track, kids’ games, crafts, vendors, free ice cream from Stewart’s, food trucks, and demonstrations by law enforcement.

Food trucks and vendors

The Mac Factor

Smith’s Smokeshack

Cherle’s Bakery

Tupperware

Pampered Chef

Tina’s $5 Bling

Lisa A. McCarthy – Author

Senegence

Style Dots

Southern Saratoga Art Society

Girl Scout SU 208

Cub Scout Pack 4044

Shen First Robotics Team 20

Cohoes

National Night Out will be at Lansing Park from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. The event includes a free cook-out, snow cones, popcorn, bounce houses, and a 50/50 raffle.

Delmar

The Bethlehem Police Department is hosting National Night Out at Elm Avenue Town Park from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. The event includes free admission to the town pool at 6 p.m. and a dive-in movie at 8:15 p.m., the band Working Class, crime prevention and safety information, Fire/EMS truck displays, police equipment displays, free Stewart’s ice cream, cotton candy, and lemonade.

Guilderland

The Guilderland Police Department is hosting National Night Out in Tawasentha Park from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The event includes free ice cream, pony rides, a petting zoo, popcorn, giveaways, live music from The Refrigerators, and fireworks at dusk.

Rensselaer

National Night Out will be held at 201 Broadway starting at 6 p.m. The event features free Stewart’s ice cream, food, drinks, games, car seat inspections, and a bike raffle.

Rotterdam

National Night Out will be held at the Rotterdam Youth Soccer Fields from 5 p.m. to dusk. The event features fireworks, food trucks, music, entertainment, a 50/50 raffle, a car show, a rock wall, pony rides, a bounce house, and a dunk tank.