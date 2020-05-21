National Museum of Racing cancels Hall of Fame ceremony

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame in Saratoga Springs will not be holding the 2020 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony or the Museum Ball this year because of the coronavirus.
The organization said: “The Hall of Fame ceremony is an experience we want to be able to share with fans.”
With racing in Saratoga expected to happen without spectators, the museum believes it would be best to postpone the ceremony for a year.
This year’s Hall of Fame induction class will be honored next summer with the Class of 2021.
The event was scheduled for August 7.
