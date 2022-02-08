National Museum of Racing accepting submissions for photo exhibit

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame is looking for submissions for their fourth annual “Photo Finish” exhibit. The exhibit will be opening in November.

The museum is accepting submissions that document the entire racing experience and show all aspects of thoroughbred house racing. Both amateur and professional photographers can place submissions.

Only one photograph per photographer can be submitted for consideration. Entrants are encouraged to include a brief statement describing their submitted entry. All submissions must be received by May 30.

A panel of judges representing both the racing and arts communities will select the photographs for the exhibition, which will open in November in the von Stade Gallery.

Application forms will be available at the Museum’s Visitor Services desk and can be downloaded from the museum’s website. The third annual “Photo Finish” exhibition is currently on display in the von Stade Gallery through February 20.