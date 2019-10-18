ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Saturday is National Move Over Day.

It’s to remind drivers to drive safely in work zones and move over to the next lane when they see workers or emergency crews on the side of the road.

Over the summer, drivers were reminded of how dangerous it can be to not move over.

A harsh reminder of what can go wrong was put on display at the New York State Fair in August. It showed a truck that became a mangled piece of metal after an accident in Buffalo.

Fortunately, the two workers were not in the truck and are okay, but it could have ended much differently.