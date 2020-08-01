National Guard soldiers at Queensbury Armory deploying to Middle East

Soldiers of the New York National Guard’s 466th Area Support Medical Company training at Camp Smith Training Site near Peekskill in June 2020. (New York State Division of Military & Naval Affairs)

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Fifty-five New York Army National Guard Soldiers assigned to the 466th Area Support Medical Company will mobilize for service on Sunday.

The company is holding a deployment ceremony on Saturday. Families will not be part of this event and social distancing will be practiced.

They’ll head to Fort Hood, Texas for about a month of additional training before deploying to the Middle East on a mission to bring emergency care to soldiers in the region. With this tour of duty, the soldiers will be away from home for 11 months.

Before starting training in Fort Hood, they’re likely to enter quarantine when they arrive. They will also be tested for COVID-19 before leaving for the Middle East.

The 446th is based in Queensbury, but the soldiers come from across the state. They began preparing for deployment over a year ago, including marksmanship, coronavirus procedures, and unique medical training. Several have been on duty recently, helping to run COVID-19 testing stations as part of the New York National Guard’s pandemic response.

During training, the soldiers had daily temperature screenings and twice-daily symptoms checks, according to the company’s commander, Major Jason Cossey. They also had to mask up.

The same company deployed from 2006 to 2007 to operate a hospital and medical facilities in south and central Iraq, receiving a Meritorious Unit Citation for its service.

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker

Watch Updates from Officials

COVID-19 Resources

Reopening New York

More Coronavirus Coverage from News10

LATEST STORIES